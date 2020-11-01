1/1
Josiah A. Shaffer Sr.
1946 - 2020
Josiah A. "Pap Pap" Shaffer Sr., 74, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Frank and Evelyn (Bisel) Shaffer. Josiah was the former owner of Pap Pap's Excavating and worked at K & N Leasing of Greensburg. He was a Navy veteran and was also a member of the Roosevelt Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Jane (Katic) Shaffer; his four loving children, Marcy Newcomer, of Hunker, Josiah Shaffer (Alicia), of Jeannette, Troy Shaffer (Shanna), of Latrobe, and Tammie Odelli (Terry), of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Jule Mascherma, Josiah Shaffer, Samantha Coppetti, Joshua Newcomer, Jacob Shaffer, Nathan Newcomer, Lucas Powell, Chloe Trice, Chase Shaffer, Nadia King, Cameron Shaffer, Kyle Shaffer, Brennon Shaffer and Braydon Shaffer; his great-grandson, Gavin Coppetti; and his siblings, Gregory Shaffer, of New Jersey, Susan Troy (Anthony), of Jeannette, and Michael Shaffer (Amy), of Fairmount City, Pa. Josiah is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Shaffer; and his sisters, Sally Copelli and Valerie DeMark. Friends will be recieved from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
NOV
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Westmoreland County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
