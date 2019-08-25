|
|
Josie Catherine Smith was born to Anna Kinsey on Oct. 2, 1929. She led a long and full life. Her younger years were spent plucking chickens, playing with her siblings (she could make jewelry out of fireflies and knew a game involving an electric fence), and gathering scrap metal for the war effort. She walked or ice-skated down the creek to attend school in Ligonier, playing on the girls' basketball team and graduating from Ligonier Valley High School. She graduated from Kentucky Christian College, where she met and married the late Walter Cain Smith, her husband for 25 years. She and Walter had four children, Jeff, Demetra, Debra and Amy. She was a lifelong Christian and served with Walter at churches in Kentucky, East Palestine, Ohio, and Hoffman Estates, Ill. She was passionate about missionary work, hosting many missionaries in her home and supporting their work from afar. After she retired, she took many mission trips herself, including places as far away as Argentina. She was a hard worker her whole life and had many jobs in addition to raising her children. She worked as a waitress who served Mr. Heinz a burger (with ketchup of course), and cleaned houses before earning her master's degree and teaching GED classes in Greensburg for many years. Her students loved her, and she passed her love of teaching on to her daughters. She was also an avid vegetable gardener who, along with her son in later years, canned tomatoes, green beans, pickles and relish well into her eighties. Raised during the depression, she never let anything go to waste, gathering fruit and black walnuts from anywhere they fell. She loved a good ride on a sled, belly flopping and heading down the hill on her runner sled at 75. She loved to color, bowl, play (and win) games, have picnics and tea parties, swim and be in nature. In her final years, dementia took many things from her, but she loved birds, babies and flowers until the end, and her family is grateful to have seen her this summer and shared those joys with her. We are also grateful for the loving care provided by her son, Jeff, until she died peacefully in her home Aug. 12, 2019. She believed in God's love and took service to Him seriously throughout her life, taking meals to the sick, loving on children, visiting old people (even when she was herself old) at nursing homes and teaching Sunday school. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Waterford Christian Church, (with luncheon to follow).
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to Camp Christian, 472 Killarney Road, Mill Run, PA 15464.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2019