Joseph "JJ" Kurtik, 67, of Upper Burrell, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 19, 1952, in New Kensington to the late Joseph and Theodora (Trusiak) Kurtik. JJ is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arnell (Greenwald) Kurtik; his children, Joseph J. (Nikki) Kurtik, of Jefferson Hills, and Bradley Kurtik, of Shadyside; his grandsons, Joey and Jax; and his sister, Joanne Bogert, of Lower Burrell. JJ worked as a coal miner for 15 years before going to work at West Penn Power as an electrician\mechanic. He worked in the Springdale, Jeannette, and Armstrong power plants before retiring in 2012. The family would like to give a special thanks to the West Penn Cancer Center at AVH, especially JJ's infusion nurse, Jean, who took care of him the past year.

Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hill Crest Country Club, 3411 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15058, followed at 11 a.m. by a blessing service with the Rev. Robert Lecocq officiating. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in JJ's name to (AML), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 15, 2019