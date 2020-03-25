|
Joy Lynn Erb, 76, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center in Cheswick. Joy was born in Natrona Heights on Oct. 12, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Roberta (Myers) and Harold G. Anderson. Joy had worked as a welder for Haskell of Pittsburgh in Oakmont. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, her pets and spending time with her grandkids. Joy is survived by her daughters, Jodi Coffman-Sekera, of Marienville, Pa., and Heather Erb, of Tarentum; her son, Jeffery Hayes, of San Diego, Calif.; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Jocelyn Sekera; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Levy Sekera. Joy is also survived by a sister, Jacqueline Anderson. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded by her brother, James H. Anderson. At the family's request there will be no public visitation, and a private burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.