Joy L. Whetzel


1959 - 12
Joy L. Whetzel Obituary
Joy Louise Whetzel, 59, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 16, 1959, daughter of the late Roy R. Samuel and June Dorothy Ahlborn Whetzel. She is survived by sisters, Ruth Long (Owen), Sally Kline, and Naomi Riggs (Clifford); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Whetzel.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in St. John's Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA, 15666, with the Rev. Robert K. Kruel officiating. Please go directly to the church. She will be laid to rest in St John's Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
