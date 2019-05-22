Joy L. Wisneski Kuzminski, 57, of South Greensburg, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her home. She was born May 2, 1962, in Greensburg, a daughter of Edward F. and Audrey J. (Furlong) Wisneski, of Greensburg. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. She was a member of the AMVETS Post No. 88, Greensburg. Joy had attended Word of Life Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Martin J. Kuzminski; her daughter, Christina Kuzminski and husband, Trevor Durkot, of Greensburg; two brothers, John Wisneski and wife, Nancy, of Trafford, and Edward Wisneski and Brenda Cunningham, of Greensburg; three sisters, Judith Corona, of Jeannette, Jackie Costabile, and Charlene Blystone and husband, Bryan, all of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with dove and balloon release at the conclusion of committal services.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019