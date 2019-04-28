Joyce A. Britvich, 63, of Latrobe, died Thursday April 25, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Aug. 29, 1955, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James L. and Gladys Palmer Fennell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin A. "Tony" Britvich. Joyce attended Tree of Life Church in Latrobe. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards. She is survived by her daughters, Christina L. Gamble (Robert A.), of Kittanning, and Heather L. Dilts (Joseph Barclay Jr.), of Latrobe; a stepson, Martin Britvich Jr. (Kathryn), of Uniontown; a brother, Robert Blystone, of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters, Catherine Davis, of Latrobe, and Regina Fennell, of Middleton, Conn.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Bruce Gorski officiating. Interment will be made in Fennelltown Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 28, 2019