Joyce Ann (Bennett) Jackson, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Jackson was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Point Marion, Pa., the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret Rheinhart Bennett. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Joyce attended Point Marion High School. She had been employed as the manager of the jewelry department for the former K-Mart store. Joyce enjoyed traveling, but most of all loved spending time with her family. Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted family; her husband of 62 years, Donald W. Jackson; by her sons, Bryon (Donna) Jackson, of Mt. Pleasant; and Bret (Carrie) Jackson, of New Stanton; and by her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Mellot, of Mercer, and Mary Lou Tousley, of Homestead, Fla.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Joyce will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her Pastor, the Rev. Robert Ellson officiating. Interment will be in the Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant Building Fund, 645 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in Memory of Joyce Ann Jackson. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 20, 2019