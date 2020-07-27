Joyce Ann McElroy, 81, of Harmar Township, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1939, in Russellton, was a daughter of the late Reno and Flora (Pradelli) Biagi and was a lifelong resident. She worked as a secretary at United Mine Workers, where she met her lifelong friend, Diane Heckman. Joyce retired with 30 years of service and dedication to helping coal miners. Joyce enjoyed sitting on her back porch, going to the casino and family trips to the beach. Joyce is gone from our lives but will forever live on in the hearts of her family and dear friends. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, James G. McElroy, who loved and guided her selflessly through her battle with Alzheimer's; son, Brian Aubele, of Cheswick; two daughters, Kelly (Felix Jr.) Zaffina, of Lower Burrell, and Melissa (Paul) Skanderson, of Freeport; and her five grandchildren, Macey, Reno and Kylie Zaffina, Paul James, and Raelynn Skanderson. All services and private burial were in Deer Creek Cemetery, Cheswick. Arrangements are under the care of CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., Springdale/Cheswick. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, 1009 Duquesne Blvd., Duquesne, PA 15110. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
