|
|
Joyce Ann Melvin Watson, 88, of Orlando, Fla., died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Joyce, daughter of John B. and Mildred Sunderland Melvin, was born in Jerseyville, Ill., and moved to the Pittsburgh area as an infant. She graduated from Edgewood High School, Allegheny College (BS) and University of Pittsburgh (MLS). Joyce was the director of the Norwin Public Library in Irwin, from which she retired in 1991. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert E. Watson, of Orlando, Fla.; sons, David P. Watson, of Elk Grove, Calif., and Andrew M. Watson, of Houston, Texas; daughter, Lizabeth Watson, of East Glacier, Mont.; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eleanor Jean Wiegand, of Frankfort, Ill. Celebrate JoyceBest Friends Animal Society in her name