Joyce Wuchina passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born June 6, 1961, in Ligonier, to Peter and Helen Wuchina. Joyce was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Ligonier High School in 1978 and then moved to Florida in 1988 and began working at Quest Diagnostics, for 28 years. She is survived by her daughter, Ariele, of Pensacola, Fla.; and her brother, Andrew, of Latrobe.



