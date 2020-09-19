1/1
Joyce C. Sesti
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Joyce C. (Bender) Sesti, 84, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in St. Anne Home. She was born Sept. 10, 1936, in Graceton, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Jean Votta Bender. Joyce taught kindergarten in the Homer City School District, and in her later years substitute taught at Aquinas Academy. Her love of singing led her to become the choral director of St. John de la Salle Church in Delmont before moving to the Greensburg area. She also sang with the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Choir and, for 25 years, the Westmoreland County Choral Society. She and her husband had been longtime members of the Greensburg Country Club, where they made many lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter L. Sesti, Nov. 29, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Joseph Sesti, of Harrison City, April DeGregory (Dr. Thomas) and Tony Sesti, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Natalie Sesti, Dominic DeGregory, Nichole Sesti, Vincent and Alaina DeGregory; sister, Maxine Reames (John), of Phoenix Ariz.; two sisters-in-law, Eveleen Huczko, of New Florence, and Dora Reese, of Ruffsdale; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass for Joyce at 11 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral are required to wear face masks. Joyce's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Anne Home and Heartland Hospice for the loving care and compassion that they showed toward their mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund Foundation, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
SEP
21
Interment
Twin Valley Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
