Joyce E. (Walter) Haines, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. Born July 17, 1938, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Dorothy M. (Leaf) Walter. Joyce was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. For 28 years, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital, where she and Dr. Sarver started the Quality Assurance Department. Joyce is survived by her husband of 61 years, David T. Haines Jr., of Latrobe; two daughters, Kimberly Marshall (Jeff), of Latrobe, and Deborah Marcinak (Ron), of Ligonier; her twin sons, David C. and Daniel T. Haines, both of Latrobe; two sisters, Carolyn Hubbard, of North Carolina, and Marilyn Costabile, of York, Pa.; one brother, Gerald W. Walter, of Latrobe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Christina, for their excellent care and compassion. Respecting Joyce's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment will be private for her family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.