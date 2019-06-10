Joyce Elaine (Bochonok) Higgs, 69, of Slickville, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Peter and Elaine (King) Bochonok. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be remembered as the cheerful morning drive-through person at Delmont McDonald's, where she was employed for 22 years. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family, and she loved looking after the neighborhood kids along with her own children when they were all growing up. Joyce will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 50 years, Joseph Higgs; sons, Daniel L. Higgs, of Slickville, and Peter J. Higgs, of Jeannette; and many friends. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Jordan, Justin and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Lakin and Eleanor, all of whom she cherished. Her beloved dog, Leisel, will miss her terribly.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1 177. Funeral services for Joyce will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Lawrence of Murrysville Alliance Church officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 400 Oxford Drive, First Floor, Suite 102, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please write "Joyce Higgs" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.