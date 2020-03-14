Home

Joyce E. Markle


1948 - 2020
Joyce E. Markle Obituary
Joyce E. Markle, 71, of West Newton, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born June 12, 1948, a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Budd) Fisher. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Yough School District. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities and events. Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Berich and husband, Bob, of Ruffs Dale; a son, David Markle and wife, Suzanne, of Irwin; three grandchildren, Tim and Katie Berich and Sydney Markle; a brother, Bob Fisher and wife, Lois; a sister, Charlene Fisher; a sister-in-law, Janice Fisher; brothers-in-law, Jeff Markle and wife, Janice, and Larry Markle and wife, Sharon; a niece, Lauren Reeves; and four nephews, T.J. Fisher, Scott Fisher, Daniel Markle and Ryan Markle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Markle, and brother, Leroy Fisher. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to P.I.A. Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 10897, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
