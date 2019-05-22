Joyce E. (Payne) Newmyer, 69, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Nov. 28, 1949, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Eugene C. Payne and Betty J. (Luther) Payne. Joyce was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School class of 1968. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Westmoreland Manor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Lazor. Joyce is survived by her husband, A. James Newmyer III, of Latrobe; one son, A. James Newmyer IV and his wife Kelly, of Ligonier; two brothers, Charles P. Payne and his wife Sandy, of Hot Springs, Ariz., and Eugene C. Payne Jr., of Latrobe; one sister, Jacquelyn Gregorich and her husband Dennis, of Latrobe; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Westmoreland Manor and Fresinius Kidney Care Center, Latrobe, for their excellent care and compassion.

Respecting Joyce's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

