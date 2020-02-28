|
|
Joyce E. (Mortland) Shoff Palmquist, 84, of Harrison City, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Richard and Laura Helen (Temple) Mortland. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an account administrator for Old Republic Insurance Co. She was a member of St. Barbara Church in Harrison City, and also a member of the East Suburban Friendship Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Shoff; and her second husband, Raymond Palmquist. Surviving are three children, Chuck Shoff and his wife, Roberta, of Irwin, Jim Shoff and his wife, Cindy, of North Versailles, and Mary Beth Atwood and her husband, Tim, of Harrison City; grandchildren, Nicole (Jay), Nathan (Jill), Brandon (Christina) Chris (Ramie), Natalie, Anthony (Beka) Chelsea (Adam), Sydney, Siarra, Vincent and Jeremy; three great-granddaughters, Tallulah, Emerson and Kinsey; and a brother, Richard Mortland and his wife, Priscilla, of Georgia. Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Barbara Church. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Big Brothers and Big Sisters Laurel Region, 106 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.