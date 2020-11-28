1/1
Joyce E. Randolph
1942 - 2020
Joyce E. Randolph, 78, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lena Siefert Gongaware. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette, FOE No. 1671, of Irwin, she loved bingo and trips to the casino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Peanuts" Randolph; a grandson, Jason Hohman; siblings, Russell Gongaware Sr., Lois Jaffre, Marilyn "Jeannie" Hartman and Dorothy Lowstuter; and a son-in-law, Brian Ketter. She is survived by four children, Lori Hohman and her husband, Frank Jr., of North Huntingdon, Terri Ketter-Lindsey and her husband, Lee, of Jeannette, Joni Hildebrand and her husband, Jeff, of Apollo, and Kenneth Randolph Jr., of North Irwin; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Gongaware and his wife, Diane, of New Derry, and Robert Gongaware, of Jeannette; a sister-in-law, Lillian Randolph Gores, of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. All arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. Joyce's family would like to thank the staff of Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice for their compassionate care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
