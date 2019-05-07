Joyce Faye Eisaman McCauley, 73, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Donald McCauley Sr. and loving mother of Chip (Joy) and Lance (Beverley) McCauley. She was a role model of kindness and love and cherished each of her nine grandchildren, Blake, Brogan, Shannon, Riley, Emma, Tyler, Cassie, Amanda and Hayden; and three great-grandchildren. She was the friend, sister, and confidant of Carol (Johnnie) Dallo and Don (Sandy) Eisaman. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Eisaman. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and her favorite prayer warrior partner, Leisa McCauley, to cherish her memory and try to live a life as well as she lived hers. She began her career as a paralegal for the Justice Department and later became a business owner. She had a passion for art and used that passion to paint a wall mural of Noah's Ark at United Church of Christ in Meyersdale. After her boys had grown, she transitioned to the mission field with Don. She then used her gift of love and kindness to spread the word of Jesus Christ in Romania, Dominican Republic and in her own community. She was a longtime resident of Greensburg, and countless people came to know the Lord because of her selflessness. She was the backbone of the family. She never said an unkind word about anyone, and she never judged. She lived in such a way that you felt good just to be in her presence. In lieu of flowers, she would have loved each of you to say a kind word, to give a hug, to sit with a loved one, to share Jesus with a friend or give a donation in her honor. We are broken, to say the least; and, we pray that the wonderful memories will hold us until we see her in heaven. The sunrise she witnessed from heaven gives us solace as we say, "See you on the other side." "Love you more." We lean on the Lord and his word as we move forward, left with the glorious memories! "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Don Deakins officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

