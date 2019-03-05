|
|
Joyce Kay Kinnard, 86, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 26, 1932, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Russell and Mabel (Miles) Tyson. She had attended Charter Oak Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl J. Kleist. She is survived by her husband, Bynum C. Kinnard; her son, James Kleist and wife Becky, of Greensburg; her granddaughter, Ashley M. Seifert; two great-grandsons; her brother, James H. Tyson and wife Cleta, of Irwin; her sister, Judith A. Graham, of Greensburg; and her special dog, Pineapple.
Honoring Joyce's request, there will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 5, 2019