1/
Joyce L. Allshouse
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Joyce L. Allshouse, 73, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehab & Healthcare, Unity Township. She was born Oct. 28, 1947, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Lewis F. and Alice I. (Harr) Allshouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Allison, Lawrence and Dennis Allshouse, Lois Shirey, Clara DeWitt, Minnie Jane Brown and Janice Eisaman. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Hill Churches Road, Trauger, with Nancy Mears officiating. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Reformed Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
