Joyce "Theresa" Martin, 81, of Lower Burrell, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Theresa was born in Genoa, W.Va., and grew up on a farm with her grandparents, Rutherford Clark Martin and Sarah "Sallie" Martin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Romaine Martin; father, Raymond Marion Herrel Sr.; her brother, Raymond Herrel Jr.; and her sister ,Geraldine Bryant. Theresa ran away at 14 and lived her life as a dancer, a business owner, a bartender at the Hunter's and Fisherman's club in New Kensington, and as a loving mother. She was full of life, loved bird watching (she had an affinity for the whip-poor-whil), was an avid reader, a fabulous cook, and a dear friend and "grand-mother" to all. Theresa loved to give her opinion and her advice on life in a very honest way. She is survived by her daughter, Cara Leigh Sabolcik, and son-in law, James Joseph Sullivan, of Annapolis, Md.



