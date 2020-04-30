|
Joyce (Firmstone) Mathews, 74, of Scottdale, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Mrs. Mathews was born June 2, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Elmer and Nellie Mottle Firmstone. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant and the United Methodist Women. Joyce was a 1963 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. She is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Melissa Lawrence and her husband, Robert, of Scottdale; and by her beloved grandchildren, John Robert Lawrence and Jenna Eve Lawrence. Joyce is also survived by her brother, Kenneth D. Firmstone and his wife, Marlene, of Mt. Pleasant; and by her niece and nephew, Deborah Piper, of Mt. Pleasant, and Kenneth D. Firmstone Jr. and his wife, Annette, of Moon Township. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John Arden Mathews, in March 2008. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for covid-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.