Joye L. Love, 82, of Murrysville, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. She was born March 14, 1937, in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Hulme) Campbell. Prior to her retirement, Joye was a secretary for the Elliott Co., in Jeannette, and the office manager for the HCSC Laundry Co., in Greensburg. Joye was an avid reader and enjoyed cross word puzzles. In addition to her parents, Joye was predeceased by her husband, John F. Love Jr., in 2002; and a great-granddaughter, Ivy Leancu. She is survived by her children, Pamela Love, of Boswell, Catherine Love and husband, Robert Smolka, of Greensburg, John F. Love III, and wife, Marcie, of Prospect, Pa., Elizabeth Powers and husband, Chris, of Murrysville, and Susan Petrie, of Greensburg; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Arthur Campbell and wife, Judith, of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Morrow officiating. Interment will follow in the Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary