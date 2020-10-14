Juanita Lee Watson, 90, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living Residence. She was born Aug. 1, 1930, to the late Felix and Ava Hall Lee, near Charleston, W.Va. Juanita was happily married to Harold E. Watson, from Fairmont, W.Va., for more than 72 years; and was active in various churches over the years as a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir. She enjoyed Scouts, family, home, cooking, baking, sewing and volunteering in the community. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harold E. Watson; three brothers; and six sisters. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Gregory Watson, of Hodgenville, Ky., and Stephen Watson, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, James "Matt" Watson, of West Virginia, and Jonathan Watson, of Kentucky; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and those whose lives she touched. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com
