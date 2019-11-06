|
|
Judith Anne Brennan, 80, of Delmont passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Harbour Senior Living of Monoreville. Judy was born June 30, 1939, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Angelo and Ruth (Lynch) Iovino. Judy was a member of the Community United Methodist Church, in Penn Township, and she was a graduate of Duquesne University with a master's in education. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Bergensky. Judy is survived by her children, Lori D'Ambrosio (Michael), of Level Green, and Mark Brennan (Teresa), of Delmont; her grandchildren, Brianne D'Ambrosio Schaad, Taylor Brennan Albrethsen (Peter), Dillon Brennan (Elizabeth Lane), Joshua D'Ambrosio (Alona) and Jeremy D'Ambrosio (Audrey Ho); her great-grandchildren, Dominic and Macy Schaad and Crew D'Ambrosio; and her ex-husband and close friend, Joe Brennan.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Rich Phipps officiating. Interment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
Memorial donations can be made to the Magee Women's Research Institute, 3339 Ward St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or www.mageewomens.org/support. www.dobrinickghinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019