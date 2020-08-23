Dr. Judith A. Fair, Ph.D., 74, of Fairview, Erie County, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence. Judith was born in Mt. Pleasant on Feb. 4, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Selma Tipton Delligatti. Dr. Judith Fair graduated from Ramsey High School in Mt. Pleasant in 1963 and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh and Master and Doctorate of Psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Fair enjoyed her private practice. Her family was very proud of her accomplishments, publications and involvement on various boards in the psychology field. She was a very active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Fairview. In her free time, Judith loved spending time at the lake with her family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Domenic Fair; their children, Elizabeth Newcomer and her husband Clyde, Jessica Hartle, George Fair and Jennifer Hals; and two brothers, James Delligatti and his wife Catherine and Richard Delligatti and his wife Bonita. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were entrusted to BURTON FUNERAL HOME, Girard. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1070 Dutch Road, Fairview, PA 16415. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
