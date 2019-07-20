|
|
Judy A. Kreger, 75, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born April 16, 1944, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James and Rhea (Sorg) Connelly. Judy was Catholic by faith. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard H. Kreger; two daughters, Kelley Householder and her husband, George, of Greensburg, and Karey Moore, of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Molly and Mason; two brothers, James Connelly and wife, Carole Ann, of Pittsburgh, and Terrance Connelly, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Laureen Outly and her husband, Richie, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 20 to July 21, 2019