Judith Ann (Morozowich) Mance, 75, formerly of White Oak, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Va. Born Sept. 23, 1943, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late Emil "Milt" and Anne (Opar) Morozowich and widow of the late Thomas J. Mance. Judith trained as an art teacher but found her love as a floral designer for Johnston the Florist, where she worked for many years. She was a member of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jeannette. She is survived by her children, Ann J. (Christopher) Sahr, of Moyock, N.C., with whom she resided, Christina M. (Philip) Cuffe, of Latrobe, Daniel M. (Joyce) Mance, of McKeesport, Karen L. (Douglas) Stroup, of Berwick, and Craig M. (Heather) Swiergol, of Butler; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Michael (Nadia) Morozowich, of Hilton Head, S.C., Milton (Kathy) Morozowich, of Dover, Del., Gloria (Jerry) Hooper, of Auburn, James (Marsha) Morozowich, of Irwin, and Jeanne (Tom) Kennedy, of Biglerville; and many nieces and nephews.

A Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1907 Eden Park Blvd., McKeesport, with the Rev. Gregory Madeya as celebrant. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport; Church of New Beginnings, P.O. Box 1015, Moyock, N.C. 27958; or the .