Judith A. (Swartz) Maruca, 80, of Slickville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Conemaugh, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Johns) Swartz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob and Casey. Judith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and watching sports and NASCAR. She had been a voracious reader and enjoyed playing bingo. Judith will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Repko (Dennis), of Shelocta; sons, Andrew Wensconis, of Minnesota, Russel Maruca (Sherry), of Slickville, John Maruca, of Saltsburg, and Mike Maruca (JayCee), also of Saltsburg; sisters, Norma Reed, of Slickville, and Linda Swartz, of Delmont; brother, Donald Swartz (Denise), of Saltsburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was the proud grandmother of Kadey, Kourtney, Riley, Jack, Thomas and Nicolas; and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Vanessa, all of whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for Judith will be conducted at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home immediately following visitation. Interment in Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont, will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 23, 2020