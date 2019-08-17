Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Perfetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Perfetta


1942 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Perfetta Obituary
Judith Ann Perfetta, 77, of Saltsburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa. Judy was born July 3, 1942, in McKeesport. She was a member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church, had worked in the healthcare field as a nursing assistant, and she loved to play bingo. Judy is survived by four sons and a daughter, Leo (Cherie) Perfetta, Michael (Karen) Perfetta, James (friend Euverla) Perfetta Sr., Monica (Richard) Bair and Brian (Tonya) Perfetta; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Patrick and Don Nolder, and Bob and Roy Mullen; and in-laws, Louise (late Harold) Shawley and Richard (Peggy) Perfetta. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank F. Perfetta; a son, Anthony Perfetta; her parents, William E. and Elizabeth White and Dorothy Miller; and in-laws John and Mary Perfetta.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, with Father John Harrold officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Slickville VFD, Salem Township Company 1, P.O. Box 123, Slickville, PA 15684. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now