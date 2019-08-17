|
Judith Ann Perfetta, 77, of Saltsburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa. Judy was born July 3, 1942, in McKeesport. She was a member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church, had worked in the healthcare field as a nursing assistant, and she loved to play bingo. Judy is survived by four sons and a daughter, Leo (Cherie) Perfetta, Michael (Karen) Perfetta, James (friend Euverla) Perfetta Sr., Monica (Richard) Bair and Brian (Tonya) Perfetta; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Patrick and Don Nolder, and Bob and Roy Mullen; and in-laws, Louise (late Harold) Shawley and Richard (Peggy) Perfetta. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank F. Perfetta; a son, Anthony Perfetta; her parents, William E. and Elizabeth White and Dorothy Miller; and in-laws John and Mary Perfetta.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, with Father John Harrold officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Slickville VFD, Salem Township Company 1, P.O. Box 123, Slickville, PA 15684. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2019