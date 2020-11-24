1/1
Judith A. Secondo
1945 - 2020-11-19
Judith Anne Secondo passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 75. Judy was born June 4, 1945, in Leechburg, to Joe and Gertrude Secondo. She worked for the federal government for 38 years. Judy had a passion for travel and painting. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Joe, her mother, Gertrude, and her twin brother, Joe. She is survived by her beloved partner of 44 and one half years, Patricia Hockenberry, sisters, Mandy Kost and Catherine Ferrick, her nieces, Diana Lund, Karen Ferrick-Roman, Cecily Waratuke and Kerry Wolenski, and her nephew, Paul Ferrick. She is also survived by her great-nephews, Jesse Lund, Theodore Roman and Christopher Roman, Kenny Waratuke and Evan Wolenski and great-nieces, Emma Rose Waratuke, Juliet Waratuke and Anna Wolenski. She was the great-great-aunt of Oliver Roman, Cecilia Roman, Jacob Lund and Lily Lund.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
