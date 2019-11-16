|
Judith Garrett, 71, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Ligonier, with the Rev. David Kenyon officiating.
Judy was born in upstate New York to the Rev. Herman and Bertha Petersen. She married her former spouse and father of her five children, Paul Garrett, in June of 1969 in San Diego, Calif. She graduated from San Diego State University and pursued a master's degree in Slavic linguistics from Columbia University in New York, N.Y. She worked as a Russian translator for Latsec, Inc. in La Jolla, Calif., and many roles at Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Ltd. in Youngstown, Pa., for about 30 years. She was involved in Pioneer Presbyterian Church as a teacher, organist, choir member and volunteer. For about 20 years, she served as an adviser to the AFS Club at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Among her many talents were cooking international dishes, sewing, crafting, speaking a number of languages, watching mystery and crime programs, Mensa puzzles, Scrabble, traveling and sending gifts to her grandchildren. Known for her servant's heart even after death, Judy chose to donate tissue for research in the hopes of discovering a cure for ALS. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Herman and Bertha Petersen; and her sister, Gloria Bekkema. She is survived by her children, Tatiana (Will) Mulry, Michele Garrett, the Rev. Matthew (Lisa) Garrett, Silas (Megan) Garrett and Anastasia Garrett; her brothers and sisters, Philip (Nancy) Petersen, Susan Bates, James (Winnie) Petersen and Lois Petersen; and her nine grandchildren, Thomas Mulry, Archer Heggy, William Mulry, Faye Heggy, Aidan Mulry, Sam Heggy, Ioan Garrett, Theodore Garrett and Maria Garrett. Memorials may be given to Pioneer Presbyterian Church of Ligonier, Pa., or the ALS Association. "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to his purpose." (Romans 8:28) The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, Cedars-Sinai ALS Clinic, Assisted Home Health, UPMC and Excela Health for Judith's care.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2019