Judy George passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her home Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at age 77. She was the beloved wife of Steve George for 54 years, who passed away April 30, 2020. Judy was a loving mother of Steven George Jr., Jean Bender and Katheryn Barker (Steven). She was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Kearney and Margaret Vogrin (Ronald); and brother, James (Marie). Judy is survived by her brother, Daniel (Patricia) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy was a 1961 graduate of Moon High School and actively planned and attended multiple reunion events. Judy was successful in her many endeavors, including leading top sales teams for Tupperware. Always thinking of others, Judy volunteered for Meals on Wheels, cared for children and gave generously of her time to help in any way she could. Judy was an avid reader and loved to play cards with her best friends. Judy will be remembered as humble, considerate, kind, giving and personable. She will be greatly missed. Steve and Judy married at and were long-time members of St. Margaret Mary Parish. Mass will be limited to immediate family at St. Margaret Mary Church on Tuesday, May 12. A celebration of life to honor Judy and Steve will be planned for a later date. Family suggests donations, if desired, to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA (www.pwsausa.org). Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.