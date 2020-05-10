Judith George
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy George passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her home Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at age 77. She was the beloved wife of Steve George for 54 years, who passed away April 30, 2020. Judy was a loving mother of Steven George Jr., Jean Bender and Katheryn Barker (Steven). She was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Kearney and Margaret Vogrin (Ronald); and brother, James (Marie). Judy is survived by her brother, Daniel (Patricia) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy was a 1961 graduate of Moon High School and actively planned and attended multiple reunion events. Judy was successful in her many endeavors, including leading top sales teams for Tupperware. Always thinking of others, Judy volunteered for Meals on Wheels, cared for children and gave generously of her time to help in any way she could. Judy was an avid reader and loved to play cards with her best friends. Judy will be remembered as humble, considerate, kind, giving and personable. She will be greatly missed. Steve and Judy married at and were long-time members of St. Margaret Mary Parish. Mass will be limited to immediate family at St. Margaret Mary Church on Tuesday, May 12. A celebration of life to honor Judy and Steve will be planned for a later date. Family suggests donations, if desired, to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA (www.pwsausa.org). Arrangements are by COPELAND'S.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Funeral Mass
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved