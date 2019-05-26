Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith L. Thompson


1962 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith L. Thompson Obituary
Judith L. Thompson, 56, of Tarrs, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Judith was born Nov. 11, 1962, the daughter of Emily Jean Sokol and the late Clair Thompson Sr. She was employed by Closetmaid, was a member of the East Huntingdon Township VFD and the Mon Valley APA Pool League. Judy loved to ride on a motorcycle and loved to fish, but the love of her life was her granddaughter, Brielle. Surviving is her fiance, Allen Geckle; children, Heather Sleasman (Loreena Hernandez), of California, and Brittany Thompson (Jesse), of Tarrs; granddaughter, Brielle; siblings, Clair A. Thompson (Denise), Michael Thompson (Christine), Emily Jean Oblak (Joel), Theresa Thompson Hempfield (Vaughn), Gregg Thompson (Sherry) and Joyce Thompson; also nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with Pastor Bob Thoma officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Please visit Judith's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now