Judith L. Thompson, 56, of Tarrs, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Judith was born Nov. 11, 1962, the daughter of Emily Jean Sokol and the late Clair Thompson Sr. She was employed by Closetmaid, was a member of the East Huntingdon Township VFD and the Mon Valley APA Pool League. Judy loved to ride on a motorcycle and loved to fish, but the love of her life was her granddaughter, Brielle. Surviving is her fiance, Allen Geckle; children, Heather Sleasman (Loreena Hernandez), of California, and Brittany Thompson (Jesse), of Tarrs; granddaughter, Brielle; siblings, Clair A. Thompson (Denise), Michael Thompson (Christine), Emily Jean Oblak (Joel), Theresa Thompson Hempfield (Vaughn), Gregg Thompson (Sherry) and Joyce Thompson; also nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with Pastor Bob Thoma officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to May 28, 2019