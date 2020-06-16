Judith M. Lloyd
1957 - 2020-06-12
Judith M. (Chillinsky) Lloyd, 62, of North Versailles, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a beloved daughter of Catherine Rose (Cunningham) Chillinsky and the late Robert J. Chillinsky. She was a former employee for WABCO, of East Pittsburgh. Judy was a born again Christian and was an ordained minister. Judy was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many who knew her. She was a kind compassionate soul who loved the Lord. In addition to her father Robert, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Keith Lloyd, and a brother and sister-in-law, William and Debbie Chillinsky. Also surviving are brothers and sister, James (Mary) Chillinsky, of Irwin, Thomas (Marianne) Chillinsky, of Hebron, Ohio, Elizabeth (Walt) Czekanski, of Churchill, Louis (Beth) Chillinsky, of Irwin, Robert Chillinsky, of North Huntingdon, sister-in-law, Tammy Chillinsky, of Tyrone, and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Funeral service will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
