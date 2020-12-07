1/
Judith M. Sparks
1942 - 2020-12-01
Judith M. Sparks, 77, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Iden Dalbey Marsh and Elizabeth Jamison Marsh. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two brothers, Dalbey Marsh and Ralph Marsh; and two sisters, Margaret Marsh and Elizabeth Marsh. Surviving are her husband, Samuel H. Sparks III, of Murrysville; sons, Andrew Sparks, of Murrysville, and Jamie (Andrea) Sparks and grandson, Sam Sparks, of Fairfax, Va.; twin sister, Barbara (Roger) Rinier, of Upland, Calif.; niece, Sherri Rinier, of Hickory Creek, Texas; nephews, Roger Rinier, of Los Nietos, Calif.; and Christopher Rinier, of Upland, Calif. Her family appreciates the caregivers at St. Anne Home for the care and kindness provided to Judy during her time there. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 7, 2020.
