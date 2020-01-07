Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Monchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith P. Monchak


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith P. Monchak Obituary
Judith Pauline (Ondriezek) Monchak, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home at the age of 82 with her husband and family by her side. Judy was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Greensburg, where she resided for most of her life. She married Edward Monchak on Aug. 14, 1954, and they raised three daughters together. Judy was a devoted wife, lifelong companion and avid business partner for her husband. She loved hosting parties and cooking Sunday dinners for her family, who regularly gathered at her home. If they weren't in town, Judy and Ed were likely at camp, where they enjoyed friends around the campfire and entertaining family on their boat. Judy will be most remembered as "Mamaw," a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, who cared for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren until they started school. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Point. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Prudence (Turnbull) Ondriezek; her infant brother, Jack; and her sisters, Marybell (Mamie) Hayden, Valetta Brunot and Patty Ramsden. She is survived by husband, Edward Monchak; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Mike Bulebosh; her three daughters and their husbands, Kim and Mitch Dankovich, Marlee and Don Drury and Dawn and Jerry Joseph; and her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Frank S. Podolinski Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -