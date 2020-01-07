|
Judith Pauline (Ondriezek) Monchak, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home at the age of 82 with her husband and family by her side. Judy was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Greensburg, where she resided for most of her life. She married Edward Monchak on Aug. 14, 1954, and they raised three daughters together. Judy was a devoted wife, lifelong companion and avid business partner for her husband. She loved hosting parties and cooking Sunday dinners for her family, who regularly gathered at her home. If they weren't in town, Judy and Ed were likely at camp, where they enjoyed friends around the campfire and entertaining family on their boat. Judy will be most remembered as "Mamaw," a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, who cared for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren until they started school. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Point. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Prudence (Turnbull) Ondriezek; her infant brother, Jack; and her sisters, Marybell (Mamie) Hayden, Valetta Brunot and Patty Ramsden. She is survived by husband, Edward Monchak; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Mike Bulebosh; her three daughters and their husbands, Kim and Mitch Dankovich, Marlee and Don Drury and Dawn and Jerry Joseph; and her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Frank S. Podolinski Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 7, 2020