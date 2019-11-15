|
|
Judith Pripstein, 87, of Austin, Texas, and Long Beach Island, N.J., died Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, at her Austin home. Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Wiseman Callet and was a graduate of Penn State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree, and where she met her loving husband, Donald, of 65 years. Judith was a member of the Jewish Community Center, Long Beach Island; Agudas Achim Synagogue, Austin, Texas; and Congregation Emanu-el Israel, of Greensburg. Being an avid reader, she was a trivia expert. She enjoyed doing cross stitch and needlepoint. Mrs. Pripstein was a science teacher for Greensburg/Salem Middle School and the department chairman of the science department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother-in-law, Irwin Pripstein. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Sondi Pripstein and her husband, Michael Diesenhaus, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Elaine Thomas, of Ambler, Pa., and Amy Beggs and her husband, Jerry, of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Justin Thomas and his wife, Carolyn, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., Lindsay Manchin and her husband, Chris, of Conshohocken, Pa., Jason Beggs, of Austin, Texas, and Robert Beggs, of San Marcos, Texas; and one great-grandson, Russell Thomas.
Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Hanover Township, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the ROSENBERG FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to CCFA (Crohn's and Colitus Foundation of America) or . Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com. for additional information.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2019