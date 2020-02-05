Home

Judith R. Hollowell


1943 - 2020
Judith R. Hollowell Obituary
Judith Ruth (Dibert) Hollowell, of Derry, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born and raised in Derry, the daughter of the late Lloyd Clinton and Evelyn Gertrude Stoner Dibert. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, David Hollowell; son, Richard Dutrow, wife (Stephanie Swift); son, Clinton Dutrow, wife (Jamie); grandchildren, Colton Dutrow, wife (Jeyra), Carly Dutrow and (Dan Lauric), Christian Dutrow, London Dutrow, Naveah Dutrow and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kellie Lynn Lovato (Dutrow). Kellie succumbed to Cystic Fibrosis after a 41-year vigilant fight and her mother joins her and family in Heaven. Judy was a kind soul that loved family, playing pool and her dog, Kobe. Memorial contributions may be made to Dave Hollowell, 312 W. Fifth Ave., Derry. All services will be private. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
