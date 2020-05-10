Judy A. (Arabia) Guenther, 71, of Lower Burrell, passed away at home, with family and friends at her side, after a yearlong battle with melanoma cancer, Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1948, to Jean Arabia, of Lower Burrell, and the late Tony Arabia. She graduated from Arnold High, class of 66. Judy was the loving wife of Richard Guenther; and loving mother to Melissa Hawk. She worked for Gulf Research until becoming the co-owner of Gunny's Lounge. Judy was a loving, caring and truly special person loved by everyone she met. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Richard ?Gunny? Guenther, of 43 years; daughter, Melissa (Chuck), of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Ella and Austin; and two brothers, John (Michelle) Arabia, of Lower Burrell, Frank (Linda) Arabia, of Allegheny Township, and their families. She also leaves behind two stepsons, Richard and Jarret Guenther, and their families, whom she loved very much. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Grace Community Church and was so thankful for the love and prayers of the Rev. Ken and the entire congregation. The funeral arrangements, which will be limited to the family due to the covid-19 restrictions, were entrusted to RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES INC., Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family will have a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Judy's life. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.