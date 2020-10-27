Judy A. Presley, 70, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was born June 22, 1950, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Gerald and Irma Jean (Horne) Presley. Judy was a 1968 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired after 30 years of service from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. Judy was of the Catholic faith. She was a collector and enjoyed reading, shopping, watching TV and spending time with her family. Judy is survived by her two sons, Gerald Smay, of New Castle, and Josh Sadecky, of Buffalo Township; sisters, Laurie (Brad) Sckena, of Canonsburg, Connie Stephenson, of Natrona Heights and Janet (Barry) Wetzel, of Natrona Heights; and by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Judy's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
