I met Judy in January 1971 and we immediately became friends. it was right after my husband Joe came home from Vietnam and was stationed in Ft Knox KY. Judy and her family lived across the street from us. We spent a lot of time together and I have many fond memories of our time spent together. She would always tease me about my NY accent and we used to laugh when she said youns, I said yous, and our Southern neighbor said y’all for you. We spent 6 months on KY and she visited Joe and I in NY for an extended visit afterwards. Sadly, when she went back home, I never saw her again. We talked through the years and always felt that special bond. I will miss my dear friend Judy. I send my love to Jerry and Josh and the rest of her family. We will all remember Judy as a kind-hearted, loving, special woman. photo is Judy in 1971

Barbara Kaufmann

Friend