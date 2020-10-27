1/1
Judy A. Presley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy A. Presley, 70, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was born June 22, 1950, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Gerald and Irma Jean (Horne) Presley. Judy was a 1968 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired after 30 years of service from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. Judy was of the Catholic faith. She was a collector and enjoyed reading, shopping, watching TV and spending time with her family. Judy is survived by her two sons, Gerald Smay, of New Castle, and Josh Sadecky, of Buffalo Township; sisters, Laurie (Brad) Sckena, of Canonsburg, Connie Stephenson, of Natrona Heights and Janet (Barry) Wetzel, of Natrona Heights; and by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Judy's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
I met Judy in January 1971 and we immediately became friends. it was right after my husband Joe came home from Vietnam and was stationed in Ft Knox KY. Judy and her family lived across the street from us. We spent a lot of time together and I have many fond memories of our time spent together. She would always tease me about my NY accent and we used to laugh when she said youns, I said yous, and our Southern neighbor said y’all for you. We spent 6 months on KY and she visited Joe and I in NY for an extended visit afterwards. Sadly, when she went back home, I never saw her again. We talked through the years and always felt that special bond. I will miss my dear friend Judy. I send my love to Jerry and Josh and the rest of her family. We will all remember Judy as a kind-hearted, loving, special woman. photo is Judy in 1971
Barbara Kaufmann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved