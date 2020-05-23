Judy F. Murray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy F. (Snyder) Murray, 72, of Erie, formerly of West Deer Township, died at home Saturday, May 16, 2020, from complications of end stage renal disease. She was born in Brookville, the daughter of the late Hugh Snyder and the late Anna (Flick) Snyder. Judy graduated from West Deer High School in 1965 and graduated from the Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1968. She was a radiologic technologist and medical assistant for many years. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry R. Murray; a son, Dr. Gregory R. Murray and wife, LeAnn, of Erie; a daughter, Jennifer and husband, Dr. Joseph P. Lisanti, of Fishers, Indiana; and five granddaughters, Vanessa and Stephanie Lisanti, and Abigail, Emma, and Olivia Murray; a brother, Richard Snyder (wife Elaine), of Connecticut; and numerous nieces/nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. Snyder; and a sister, Beverly A. Curry. She cherished her family more than anything and took great pride in sharing and celebrating the joys and successes of her children and grandchildren. Judy enjoyed visiting her furry friends at the local Humane Society. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by DAVIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences to the family may be made at www.daviscremationservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved