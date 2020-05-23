Judy F. (Snyder) Murray, 72, of Erie, formerly of West Deer Township, died at home Saturday, May 16, 2020, from complications of end stage renal disease. She was born in Brookville, the daughter of the late Hugh Snyder and the late Anna (Flick) Snyder. Judy graduated from West Deer High School in 1965 and graduated from the Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1968. She was a radiologic technologist and medical assistant for many years. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry R. Murray; a son, Dr. Gregory R. Murray and wife, LeAnn, of Erie; a daughter, Jennifer and husband, Dr. Joseph P. Lisanti, of Fishers, Indiana; and five granddaughters, Vanessa and Stephanie Lisanti, and Abigail, Emma, and Olivia Murray; a brother, Richard Snyder (wife Elaine), of Connecticut; and numerous nieces/nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. Snyder; and a sister, Beverly A. Curry. She cherished her family more than anything and took great pride in sharing and celebrating the joys and successes of her children and grandchildren. Judy enjoyed visiting her furry friends at the local Humane Society. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by DAVIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences to the family may be made at www.daviscremationservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2020.