Judy K. Bisig, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Altoona, Pa., a daughter of the late Richard and Reba Guyer Kitting. Prior to her retirement, Judy was a secretary for the switch gear division at Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh. She was a member of the Christian Mothers Rosary Society of Corpus Christi and enjoyed walking her dog, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Bisig.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland Co. Humane Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 21 to Oct. 3, 2019