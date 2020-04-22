|
Judy M. Hill, 60, of Whitney, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. She was born July 15, 1959, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Moses Elliott and Emma Jane (Curry) Ferranti. Judy was a waitress at Eat'n Park Restaurant, Latrobe, and was an active member at Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta A. "Bobbie" Zappone. She is survived by her husband, William H. Hill Jr., of Tennesee; her daughter, Amber Still, of Delmont; two sons, Reaux and William Hill III, both of Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Donovan, Anna, Kenneth, Emma, Jillian and Autumn; her brother, Monte Elliott and wife, Cindy, of Greensburg; three sisters, Sharon Hoffman, of New York, Kathleen Shifko, of Greensburg, and her twin, Joyce Mekic, of Whitney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, private interment in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township, was handled by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.