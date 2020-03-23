|
Julia A. Kline, 94, of Trafford, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Julia was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Trafford and was a daughter of the late Daniel and Lena (Lucciano) Traficante. She was a member of St. Regis Catholic Church, Trafford. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Kline; her children, James Kline Jr. and Karen Bostick; her sister, Dolores Grassi; and brother, Joseph Traficante. Julia is survived by her sisters Phyllis Roina and Jean DeBartolo; her daughter-in-law, Sue Kline; her grandchildren, Kirsten Smith (Jerry), Christopher Kline (Mandy), Richard Bostick (Lauren), Courtney Williams (Brian) and Matthew Bostick; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Chesnee, Amelia, Ellie, Mason, Tyler and Matthew. All services will be private due to the recent health pandemic. JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations made in Julia's name to a . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.