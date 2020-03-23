Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia A. Kline


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia A. Kline Obituary
Julia A. Kline, 94, of Trafford, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Julia was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Trafford and was a daughter of the late Daniel and Lena (Lucciano) Traficante. She was a member of St. Regis Catholic Church, Trafford. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Kline; her children, James Kline Jr. and Karen Bostick; her sister, Dolores Grassi; and brother, Joseph Traficante. Julia is survived by her sisters Phyllis Roina and Jean DeBartolo; her daughter-in-law, Sue Kline; her grandchildren, Kirsten Smith (Jerry), Christopher Kline (Mandy), Richard Bostick (Lauren), Courtney Williams (Brian) and Matthew Bostick; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Chesnee, Amelia, Ellie, Mason, Tyler and Matthew. All services will be private due to the recent health pandemic. JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations made in Julia's name to a . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -