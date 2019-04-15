Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Julia A. Nichols Obituary
Julia A. Nichols, 85, of New Derry, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Daniel and Anna Gruska Novello. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David "Doc" Nichols; and two sisters, Jean Connor and Dorothy Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Frisko (Paul "Denny"), sister, Mary Ann Bernabei (Anthony); brothers-in-law, James Connor and Russ Bell; grandchildren, T.J. McMillen (Nicole) and Denise Frisko Wood (Peter); great-grandchildren, Joshua, Michael and Emily McMillen; niece, Shirley Anderson; Julia's two dogs, Rusty and Peanut; and numerous other family members.
At her request, all services are private for the family. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 15, 2019
