Julia Ann Olschon, 79, of West Newton, died Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born May 26, 1940, in West Newton, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Shivak) Walko. Prior to retirement, she was a nurse and head nurse at McKeesport Hospital for 35 years. Julia was a member of First Baptist Church, West Newton. She loved Hallmark movies, collecting dolls and painting. An avid Steelers fan, she especially enjoyed meeting "Elvis" at Hidden Treasures. Together with her husband, Ron, she greatly enjoyed traveling the United States and overseas. Surviving are her sister, Janet (Robert) Bianchi, of Frederick, Md.; nieces and nephews, Janet Ann Bianchi and Robert Richard Bianchi, both of Frederick, Md., Erik Jon (Katrina), of Spartansburg, S.C., Susan Bianchi, of Frederick, Md., Tamara (Thomas) Troup, of Perryopolis, Valarie (Dave) Lash, of Irwin, Ronalee Matthews and Beth Ann (Don) Stahl; and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Olschon; sister, Nancy J. Hallowich; and brother, John C. Walko.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Services and burial will be private.

Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 12 to June 13, 2019