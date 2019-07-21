Julia A. (Paulin) Repasky, 98, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in her home. She was born July 9, 1921, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Blatnik) Paulin. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and SNPJ and Girls Club, both of Carbon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony C. Repasky, May 9, 1981; five brothers, Michael C. Jr., Edward J., Rudolph F., James T. and William Paulin; and four sisters, Ann Hayes, Mary Flock, Sophie Hyatt and Pauline Knott. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Stinebiser and her husband, Donald, of Greensburg; a grandson, Nicklas Stinebiser and his wife, Callie, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Julia's request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the .