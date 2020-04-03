Home

Julia A. Santavy


1928 - 2020
Julia A. Santavy Obituary
Julia A. Santavy, 91, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born May 4, 1928, in Crabtree and was a daughter of the late John and Barbara Janic Svetkovic. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, where she went faithfully for daily prayer for many years. Prior to retirement, Julia worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for custom home builder Frank Santavy. She then spent time working at the former Twin Valley Nursery, Delmont. She later came out of retirement to work for the former Laurel Vending, Greensburg. In her spare time, Julia volunteered at Westmoreland Hospital. She loved ballroom dancing at the Youngwood Fire Hall and other venues in Westmoreland County and enjoyed weekly bingo at the McKenna Senior Center. Julia was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a cancer survivor. The great joy in her life was caring for her lawn and landscaping. She was mowing grass and blowing snow as she approached 90 years of age. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Barbara Pushic, Mary Marko, Ann Cindric and Katie Calabrace; and three brothers, John, Steve and George Svetkovich. She is survived by four children, Ronald (Joyce) Santavy, of Derry, David (Bobbie) Santavy, of Greensburg, Barry (Terri) Santavy, of Greensburg, and Carol (Mark) Hess, of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, April, Amber, Ashley, Adam, Alex, Nicholas "Toli," Kayleigh and Brittany; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lexi, Cole, Lilyana, Benton, Wynslow and Anthony; a brother, Joseph (Faye) Svetkovich, of Crabtree; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Lenny Baklarz Sr. There will be no public visitation or service. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
